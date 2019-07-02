Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has been going strong for 11 seasons now and the upcoming set of episodes looks promising since it features funny acts such as Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Melissa Villaseñor, Bridget Everett, and more.

Host Jerry Seinfeld begins the official trailer poking fun at other shows that have grabbed the show's concept for their own kind-of spin-off. "Here at Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee we have noticed that we have, shall we say, influenced a number of other shows," Jerry tells the camera, before listing off tons of series, including Carpool Karaoke that uses the same concept of going for a ride in a car as the focal point.



Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The trailer then showcases some of the memorable moments that are coming to streaming service and all the different, very intriguing rides Jerry picks his guests up in. Each car is seemingly picked based on the guest's personalities and they all appear to be big fans. "Comedians attempting to function as normal people," Jerry explains in the trailer.

Watch the official teaser below and catch the show on Netflix as of July 19th.