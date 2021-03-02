You can't turn a pop-culture corner without seeing news about Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has acquired an increasing amount of fans in the last two years, and with a management deal with Roc Nation on her side, Stallion's visibility has tripled. Even during a global pandemic and quarantine, Meg was able to nab the No. 1 spot on the charts twice, but as much as she's the artist that everyone wants to collaborate with, Eddie Murphy isn't lining up for his shot.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The Coming 2 America actor was promoting his forthcoming film while on the Tamron Hall Show where he was questioned about his musical aspirations. Back in the 1980s, he worked with the late-great icon Rick James to craft his No. 2 charting "Party All the Time" hit, and while he's confirmed that he has a vault filled with music, Murphy laughed through the prospects of releasing new music, especially with younger artists like Megan Thee Stallion.

"I stopped putting music out but I still do music all the time," said Murphy. "Young folks do that." Hall added that no one complains when The Rolling Stones continues to tour. "But The Rolling Stones don't be puttin' no records out. They're playing they old tracks. Don't nobody wanna hear The Rolling Stone new sh*t," the actor said with a laugh. "Don't nobody wanna hear no 75-year-old man's track. I'm cool with tracking and having my little vault with my little tracks. A hundred years from now, you can hear all that stuff and be like, 'Wow.'"

Murphy's daughter was also on deck for the virtual chat, and Hall wanted to know if she could see her father one day collaborating with artists like the Houston rapper. “Megan Thee Stallion? I’m 59, I can’t be doing nothing with no Megan Thee Stallion. You know how crazy I would look doing something with Megan Thee Stallion?" Murphy said while laughing. "I’m gonna be 60 in April. I can’t be having Megan Thee Stallion doing her stuff and I’m standing next to her with my old ass playing my guitar.”

“I have my first grandchild. Once you’re a grandpa, you can’t do no tracks with Megan Thee Stallion.” Check out the funny clip below and make sure to tune into Amazon Prime Video on March 5 to watch the premiere of Coming 2 America.