If you were a fan of "Chappelle's Show" back in the day, then you certainly remember the Charlie Murphy Hollywood Stories in which he would recount hilarious tales about his time in the entertainment industry. While the Rick James story is easily the most quotable, the Prince basketball game may very well be the funnier of the two. In the story, Murphy assumes that Prince and his crew aren't very good at sports but in the end, he is proven wrong as the Murphy brothers got decimated by a team full of men in blouses.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy gave his side of the story and as it turns out, the late Charlie Murphy told it extremely accurately. Perhaps the only fact he omitted is when Prince actually gave his teammate some kicks that were three sizes too small.

“My brother was like, ‘Okay, it’s going to be shirts against blouses,'” Murphy explained. “The blouses won, they beat the s–– out of us. We had one dude on our squad Larry who could play and he didn’t have no shoes so Prince gave him some sneakers. And Prince wore like two, three sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince’s sneakers on, he put those tiny sneakers on his feet and he couldn’t do his game right. So we lost. The one dude who could play, Prince’s shoes had him shutdown.”

It was great to hear Eddie add some credence to the original story, which will forever be a classic segment on "Chappelle's Show." If you want to see the original story told by Charlie, you can check that out down below.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for the Celebration of Black Cinema