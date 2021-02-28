Nas and Eddie Murphy are both legends in their own right, with Nas dubbed as one of the greatest emcees of all time, while Murphy has similarly been recognized as one of the best stand-up comedians of all time. The hip-hop heavyweight is partnering up with the comedic legend to release a collaborative merchandise collection for the comedian's forthcoming Amazon Prime exclusive film Coming 2 America, which will debut exclusively on March 5.

The 13-piece limited-edition line consists of joggers, sweatshirts, t-shirts, hoodies, baseball hats and beanies, with prices ranging from $65-$195. “I’ve been a huge fan since the original movie came out in 1988. Our brand HSTRY is all about celebrating history, with an emphasis on Black History, African History and Royalty,” Nas said about the collection in a statement. “With this collab we aimed to capture that royal essence of Zamunda while representing the street style of Queens NY to the WORLD.”

Eddie Murphy recently sat down with Complex where he discussed how many people did not realize that he plays the role of the old Jewish character in the original film.

“That’s my favorite thing. When we did the first Coming To America, we went to an after-party or something and Jesse Jackson was there. And he was like, ‘I just wanna tell ya that I’m so happy that you reached out and gave some of the older actors some parts. Those old guys have great charisma.’ I was like n—a that was me and Arsenio. He was like, ‘What, now I got to go see the movie over.’ And that’s my favorite thing is for someone to watch the movie and not know it’s me,” Murphy explained.

He also expanded on how critics gave the original Coming To America movie scathing reviews, which he chalked up to it being, "the first movie in the history of movies where you have an all-Black cast and the movie is successful all around the world."

The HSTRY x Coming 2 America collection is available now at HSTRY’s online store. The range will also be reaching select retailers in the near future.

