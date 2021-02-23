As one of the current leading forces in the industry, Megan Thee Stallion finds herself to be a busy woman. In the Fall, Megan finally released her anticipated debut studio album Good News, a drop that rode the wave of both her hits: "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and her feature on Cardi B's "WAP." She's been jet-setting around the world as she reveals more about her romance with Parison Fontaine, and earlier today (February 22), Megan received praise from Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Even Idris Elba shared that he has a collaboration in the works with the Houston Hottie, and her hustle continues with a new feature alongside Maroon 5.

The pop band recently shared to their Instagram that their forthcoming single "Beautiful Mistakes" with Thee Stallion will arrive next week on Friday, March 3. Lead singer Adam Levine surprised his TikTok followers with a brief snippet of the track and in the clip, only Levine's vocals are heard. However, the video shows what went on behind-the-scenes as they filmed the music video for the single, and Megan Thee Stallion can be seen serving her best.

As we await more news about when the visual is set to arrive, check out Levine's sneak peek below and let us know if you're looking forward to this collab.