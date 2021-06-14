EarthGang recently confirmed that their upcoming album Ghetto Gods would be arriving after Lollapalooza in August, sparking the belief that it would follow MirrorLand's lead with a September release. In the meantime, Olu and Wowgr8 have been keeping fans sated with a steady stream of loosies, including the recent standout "Aretha" and the Drake-sampling "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

Now, the duo has come through with a potential bombshell, taking to Twitter to tease a mysterious collaboration from their forthcoming project. As it happens, EarthGang recently received guest vocals from one of the following four: J. Cole, OutKast, Future, or Isaiah Rashad. They proceeded to open the floor to their fans, who flooded the comments with speculation.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Though each option was met with appreciation, many were quick to highlight OutKast as a standout, as EarthGang has long fielded comparisons to the legendary ATLiens. On the other hand, it also wouldn't be surprising to see J. Cole slide through to contribute to Ghetto Gods, having opted to sit out of MirrorLand entirely. Future and Isaiah are also viable possibilities, as is the unlisted and undeniably best-case scenario option: the one in which all of the listed parties are ultimately included.

Either way, we won't have to wait that much longer to find out the answer. With EarthGang's Ghetto Gods due out after Lollapalooza, be sure to keep a watchful eye out for news on the upcoming project and all of the mysterious collaborations it may hold.