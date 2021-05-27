EarthGang originally teased that their Ghetto Gods album would be arriving on the same day as J. Cole's The Off-Season, but Olu and Dot opted to take a different road. At this moment, they have yet to provide a concrete release day for the anticipated project, though the Dreamville duo has been extremely generous in delivering new music -- including "Aretha" and a remix to "Options" with Wale and Coi Leray that drops tomorrow.

Now, they hit up Reddit's hiphopheads to share an update on the project, confirming that it will be arriving at some point after Lollapalooza wraps in August. "Album coming after Lolla," confirms EarthGang, in a lengthy post. "We appreciate our fans and we appreciate Reddit. More joints like the lemon pepper freestyle and Aretha are coming. Shouts to KP for coming on to executive produce it. Real dungeon family heads know who that is. It’s our most complete and succinct album we’ve had since strays. It sounds like nothing from us previously, we hope that’s a good thing."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"Festival run in the fall, can’t wait to see our fans," they continue. "Touring all 2022 #Biodeghettable. Ghetto goods Merch store on the way also Please donate to our ghetto garden, it’s a real life changer for the community. Drink more water and grow some shit - wise words from Killer Mike. Interscope cleared the budget, creative on the way. Dollar & A Dream EARTHGANG edition? Thinking about making a discord but we’ll gauge interest. We’ll be back with more #WeAreEARTHGANG."

From the sound of it, it's entirely possible that we'll be looking at a similar release to Mirrorland, which arrived on September 6th of 2019. Keep an eye out for new updates on EarthGang's upcoming album, as well as the "Options Remix" with Wale and Coi Leray. Are you excited to see what Olu and Wowgr8 have been cooking up?

