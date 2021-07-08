The death toll in the Surfside building collapse near Miami Beach has sadly risen to 60 following relentless search and rescue efforts. According to CNN, there are still 80 people who are "potentially unaccounted for," and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has since shifted the ongoing search effort from rescue to recovery.

As this developing story continues to become more tragic with every update, several notable Miami celebrities and athletes, including Tyler Herro, Jaylen Waddle, and Jerome Baker, have offered their condolences and support in the devastating incident, and new photos show that Dwayne Wade has visited the Surfside Condo memorial site.

According to TMZ, the former Miami Heat star visited the memorial fence set up to honor the victims of the building collapse, and after leaving a powerful message of support, he reportedly put his hands over his face as he started getting emotional.

"Sending prayer, love, strength and healing ...," D-Wade scribed in a note left on the memorial fence, along with his autograph and the words "Miami Heat" underneath.

In addition to paying his respects to all of the victims of the tragic Surfside Condo collapse, Dwayne Wade also spoke with the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for all of their efforts so far.

Stay tuned for any additional updates in this tragic story.

[via]