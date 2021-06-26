collapsed building
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Overcome With Emotion While Visiting Collapsed Condo MemorialD-Wade got emotional while visiting the Surfside Condo Memorial site and speaking with the search and rescue team.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsMiami Condo Rescue Efforts Thwarted By Tropical Storm, Death Toll Rises To 32Tropical Storm Elsa poses a significant threat in the effort to find survivors.By Joe Abrams
- RandomCollapsed Condo Building In Miami Had 'Major Structural Damage," Notes A 2018 ReportThe report comes after the partial building collapse left 4 people dead, 10 injured, and 159 missing. By Madusa S.