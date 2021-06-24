Over 100 people were unaccounted for, Thursday morning, after a building near Miami, Florida partially collapsed. At least one person was killed and at least 10 were injured during the incident.

Thursday afternoon, Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed that they have heard sounds from underneath the rubble.

"All operations are occurring underneath the rubble. They are occurring underneath the parking garage where we have teams of firefighters constantly as they continue making cuts, breaches and placing sonar devices, search cams to locate victims," he said during a news conference. "We did receive sounds. Not necessarily people talking, but sounds. What sounds like people banging, not people but sounds of a possibility of a banging. We haven't heard any voices coming from the pile."



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Authorities have not confirmed what may have caused the collapse, but Atorod Azizinamini, Chair of the FIU College of Engineering and Computing’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, told NBC Miami that experts will look for signs of corrosion, any unusual events, and more.

The 12-story beachfront condominium was built in 1981.

Heat star Tyler Herro was seen on-site helping rescuers.

