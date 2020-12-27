Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling right now as they just came off of a 47-7 victory against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. It was a massive win for the team as it means they will be heading to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. For now, it remains to be seen how they will actually fair in the playoffs but it seems quite promising, at least for now.

At one point in the game, Brady did a pitch and catch with Rob Gronkowski which got quite the response out of LeBron James, who noted the play on social media. Today, Brady made sure to thank LeBron, this time by posting a photo of the infamous alley-oop play between James and Dwyane Wade. With the photo, Brady was looking to compare him and Gronk to the dynamic duo of LeBron and Wade.

Brady and Gronk have won three Super Bowls together all while LeBron and Wade were able to win two together. These pairs complemented each other nicely, so it's no wonder they would have so much success. While Brady's comparison might be blasphemous in NBA circles, there are certainly quite a few merits to it.

In just a couple of weeks from now, we will get to see how Brady responds in the playoffs with a new team and for now, their chances seem promising.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images