Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor on Saturday, and fans are excited to see who will come out on top. After Poirier lost the first fight, he was able to win the second very convincingly, and now, McGregor will be looking to exact revenge. If you are a UFC fan, you already know this is going to be a fantastic matchup, and hopefully, both fighters will deliver.

Leading up to the fight, Poirier sat down for an interview with Vibe, where he spoke about a whole host of subjects. At one point, Poirier was asked about all of the UFC fighters going into boxing and whether or not it's good for the sport. Poirier believes it is, indeed, a good thing and that at some point, he would love to have a go at boxing.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"I mean, these fights that they’ve been making have been getting crazy traction," Poirier said. "I’m sure that the clicks on the internet and the views on the videos are through the roof, so it’s good to see that mixed martial arts is being more spoken about. We’re on ESPN now, we’re crossing over and doing boxing fights, it’s just the way that combat sports is heading. With the entertainment business nowadays and how everybody’s got a device to use at their fingertips and the apps to watch the fights. It’s good, man. I love seeing it, it’s like a snowball event. Every year it’s gonna keep getting bigger and bigger and that’s not just a win for mixed martial arts, but it’s a win for combat sports in general."

In just a few weeks, we will see Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul get into the ring, and it should be an interesting battle. As for Poirier, perhaps he can find himself a boxing opponent when the time is right. If he beats McGregor on Saturday, then he will certainly prove to be a massive draw.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

