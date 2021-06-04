Jake Paul just came off of a huge knockout victory over Ben Askren and since the win, many have been wondering when he would go up against someone who actually has a chance at beating him. What's interesting, however, is the fact that many thought Nate Robinson would beat Paul, and they said the same about Askren. However, with Paul proving people wrong at every turn, they have consistently moved the goal posts. Regardless, Paul is now set to go up against Tyron Woodley in what should be his toughest test yet.

The fight is set to go down on August 28th and fans can't wait to see how it all plays out. It seems to be a toss-up as to who can win and we may very well see Paul get pushed to more than just two rounds. Yesterday, Paul and Woodley took part in a stare-down which was all for their pre-fight press conference.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

As you can see in the YouTube video below, the two had a lot of words for each other, and it's clear they will be motivated come August. For instance, Woodley noted that he is the champ, while Paul reminded him that he hasn't won anything in a very long time. Paul also noted that Woodley is pushing 40 and that should he lose to Jake, he will be losing to a kid who acted on Disney shows.

Needless to say, there is a lot at stake here, and we can't wait to see how each man responds.