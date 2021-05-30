Sylvester Stallone Gives His McGregor Vs. Poirier Prediction

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have had a rich history as rivals and on July 10th at UFC 264, they will be settling the score, once and for all. In 2014, McGregor won the first matchup and just a few months ago, Poirier evened up the series thanks to a second-round knockout. This upcoming trilogy fight will determine who is truly the best fighter between the two, and fans can't wait to see how it all plays out.

Recently, TMZ caught up with actor Sylvester Stallone, who certainly knows a thing or two about the fight game. When asked who he thought was going to win, Stallone offered a diplomatic answer, noting that Poirier has the advantage because his career trajectory has made him much hungrier than McGregor.

"Poirier has the big-time advantage," Stallone said. "You got a really hungry, young guy [Poirier] and then you got a guy who's made a lot of money but he's also sorta hungry [McGregor]."

Stallone acknowledged that virtually anything can happen in the fight and that at the end of the day, it will probably come down to whoever gets the first good punch. However, if the last fight is any indication, then it's clear that Poirier should be coming into the bout with the edge.

Give us your predictions for the fight, in the comments below.

[Via]