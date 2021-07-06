It seems Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor can't stay away from each other-- with their third UFC fight (they are tied 1-1) just days away and a long history of internet beef. Both fighters have remained steadfast about their superiority over each other, though Poirier may be giving one too many advantages to McGregor in advance of their Saturday fight. When a confident Poirier spoke to ESPN this week, he exposed his weaknesses and offered the ways McGregor could take advantage of them and come out on top-- nonchalant as he divulged McGregor's winning strategies.

“If I was him, I would try to touch me early and keep me out of rhythm because if this thing starts to blossom into a fight in the second, third and fourth [rounds] and we start hurting in there, start having to grind it out, start getting a rhythm then I win that fight 10 out of 10 times,” Poirier told ESPN. This can't be new information for McGregor, who has fought Poirier twice already and lost once, though Poirier's openness carries a lot of confidence.

UFC 257 - Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The aggressive McGregor has donned his confidence before the fight as well, tweeting out: "3 fights against me for any man is an early grave. God bless" just last week.

Despite the increasing tensions, Poirier went out of his way to praise McGregor in that same ESPN interview. "He’s not doing this for money... He’s doing this for pride, for respect, to prove that he’s still an important piece of this 155lbs division. That’s a dangerous man.” Clearly, Saturday night's fight will not be an easy win for either fighter.

