Conor McGregor was defeated by Dustin Poirier back in January at UFC 257 and since that time, they have planned yet another match which is set to go down in July. Prior to their bout a few months ago, McGregor actually promised Poirier a massive $500K donation to his foundation called "The Good Fight." At the time, Poirier was incredibly grateful although now, things have soured as McGregor has yet to fork over the money.

"@TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January," Poirier wrote. This was immediately followed up by McGregor who said: "A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right."

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Poirier wasn't going to let McGregor get the last word in on the matter, as he noted that McGregor should have kept his end of the deal, especially since a charity is involved.

"100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again," Poirier said.

Regardless of whether or not McGregor ever pays up, this is turning out to be solid fodder for their trilogy fight, and we can't wait to see how it all goes down.