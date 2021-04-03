Conor McGregor's last outing in the Octagon didn't exactly go so well as Dustin Poirier was able to knock him out in short order. This was supposed to be a triumphant return for McGregor and instead, he was embarrassed by a fighter who had been waiting a long time to get his second shot at Conor. Since the fight, the two have been negotiating on a trilogy fight that would settle their score, once and for all.

After weeks of rumors floating around, Conor officially announced when the trilogy fight will be taking place, and Poirier even confirmed the information. Now, the two will get to go at it again on July 10th of this year, and McGregor is confident he can reclaim the win.

"The fight is booked! July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy," McGregor wrote. Poirier had similar sentiments of his own, as he looks to win the best-of-three showdown with Conor.

Following his loss to Poirier, Conor admitted that he didn't spend enough time in the gym and that he was ill-prepared for the bout. Now, it seems like he is ready to prove his worth, and come back after an embarrassing bout. As for Poirier, he will be just as motivated to prove that he is a better fighter than McGregor.

