It seems that everyone is looking for their time in the Verzuz spotlight, and the latest set of singers who are looking for their moment in the sun is Dru Hill. The quartet gained massive fame in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to their classic hits, and Sisqo's solo career only further catapulted him into stardom. There have been a few shifts in members over the years, but the group continues to perform together with the newest members Black and Smoke from Playa.

We just watched as Fat Joe and Ja Rule came together for a walk down musical memory lane with their Verzuz appearance, and over the weekend, Dru Hill took to their Instagram to call out who they wanted to go up against.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"Pretty much we'll do a Verzuz against anybody," they stated in a video. However, they did drop specific names: Boyz II Men, 112, Jodeci, and Jagged Edge. "But you gotta sing for real!... Look, if you ain't singin', get somewhere." They suggested that 112 and Jagged Edge come together to go up against them, but both groups already went up against each other last year on Verzuz.

Fans have debated who they would want to see Dru Hill face on the platform, so check out their clip below and let us know who you believe would be their equal.