With new members in tow, Dru Hill is preparing for the release of their new album. The R&B group may have seen the peak of their career back in the 1990s, but they're returning with The Second Coming this year. Two weeks ago, Dru Hill dropped off their new single "What You Need" and they recently reunited with former member Tao to deliver a performance on BET's Unsung Live.

Dru Hill sang their No. 1, platinum-selling single "In My Bed" from their debut studio album Dru Hill that was released in 1996. It's a track that Sisqo has probably sung hundreds of times, but during his interview with Unsung Live, he revealed that he initially didn't like the song because he was having a hard time relating to the lyrics. It took some convincing from groupmate Nokio to get Sisqo on board.

"We just put our all into it," Sisqo said. "If you listen to the beginning of the song, I was using the anger of not really wanting to sing the song and I just kinda used that energy to sing the song." Later, original Dru Hill members Jazz and Woody would leave the group in 2008. Tao came in the same year, but he parted ways in 2019. It was then that Smoke and Black form the 1990s R&B group Playa were invited to join the changing lineup.

"We sang for the first time together and the crowd loved it," Sisqo shared. "So, the rest is, as they say, history." Take a walk down memory lane and check out Dru Hill—Sisqo, Nokio, Tao, Smoke, and Black—perform "In My Bed" for Unsung Live below.