Dreamville Delivers "Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut" With 11 Additional Tracks

Right on time, Dreamville has returned with the expansion version of their Grammy Award-nominated compilation. The acclaimed label's Revenge of the Dreamers III is up for two Grammys this year for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for "Down Bad," so it seems only fitting that they rerelease the celebrated project with an additional 11 tracks.

The newly added songs feature artists that were in heavy rotation on the original tracklist including the likes Guapdad 4000, Vince Staples, Dreezy, and more. We've recently received the two-pack teaser that included Ari Lennox's "BUSSIT" along with EarthGang's "Still Up" featuring TDE's Reason, but that was just the tip of the Dreamville iceberg. Check out the Director's Cut and let us know which new tracks you think should have been included in the original list.

Tracklist

1. Under the Sun ft. J. Cole, Lute, & DaBaby

2. Down Bad ft. Bas, J.I.D, Young Nudy, J. Cole, EarthGang

3. LamboTruck ft. Cozz, Childish Major, & REASON

4. Swivel (from the upcoming album Mirrorland) ft. EarthGang

5. Oh Wow...Swerve ft. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! & Maxo Kream

6. Don't Hit Me Right Now ft. Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz & Buddy

7. Wells Fargo (Interlude) ft. J.I.D, Buddy, EarthGang, & Guapdad 4000

8. Sleep Deprived ft. Lute, Mez, Omen, & Davionne

9. Self Love ft. Ari Lennox, Baby Love, & Bas

10. Ladies, Ladies, Ladies ft. J.I.D & T.I.

11. Costa Rica ft. Reese LAFLARE, Bas, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy, Ski Mask The Slump God, & Guapdad 4000

12. 1993 ft. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D, & J. Cole

13. Rembrandt...Run It Back ft. J.I.D, J. Cole, & Vince Staples

14.Sunset ft. J. Cole & Young Nudy

15. Got Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, Ari Lennox, & Dreezy

16. Middle Child - J. Cole

17 PTSD ft. Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen, & St. Beauty

18. Sacrifices ft. EarthGang, Smino, Saba, & J. Cole

19. Big Black Truck with JID

20. Still Up with EarthGang ft. Reason

21. Outta Pocket with Bas & Cozz

22. Late Night with Cozz & Omen ft. Buddy & Landstrip Chip

23. Spin Move with Bas ft. Saba, Smino & The Hics

24. BUSSIT with Ari Lennox

25. Passcode with Ari Lennox ft. Buddy, Smino, Mez, & Guapdad 4000

26. Up Up Away with JID & EarthGang ft. Vince Staples

27. No Chorus with Bas ft. Dreezy, Buddy, & Guapdad 4000

28. Disgusted with Cozz ft. Childish Major

29. Revenge with Lute, Omen, Ari Lennox, & EarthGang ft. Childish Major & Reason