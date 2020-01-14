mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox Shares Sultry Single "BUSSIT"

Erika Marie
January 13, 2020 21:25
A little something to get you in the mood.


After previewing her new track in a racy Instagram post, Ari Lennox delivers her latest single, "BUSSIT." The First Lady of Dreamville has been making a name for herself outside of music as her outspoken social media posts have gone viral. When she's not unashamedly addressing trolls on various platforms, Ari and her Dreamville family are grinding in the studio to produce vibe-worthy R&B hits.

On Monday, Dreamville dropped off a two-fer with "BUSSIT" and "Still Up" with EARTHGANG and Reason. Of the former, Ari shares a sultry, jazzy R&B tune that some would consider "baby-making music." Ari's fans are excited to receive new music from the 28-year-old singer as they await the follow up to her acclaimed May 2019 release, Shea Butter Baby. Give "BUSSIT" a few spins and let us know what you think of Ari and Dreamville's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

You could seduce me with your eyes
Don't want the smoke
Don't waste my time
I'll be open for you

