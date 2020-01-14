EarthGang & TDE's Reason Link Up On Dreamville's "Still Up"

Their Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation earned them two Grammy nominations, and Dreamville intends on kicking off 2020 strong. J. Cole's celebrated label delivered two new tracks on Monday: "BUSSIT," a sensual jam by Ari Lennox, and "Still Up" where EarthGang and Top Dawg Entertainment's Reason spit a few bars over a Kendrick Lamar-inspired beat.

Back in July 2019, it was shared that a Revenge of the Dreams III deluxe edition would be released, however, an official date has yet to be announced. Judging by the artwork it's safe to assume that both "BUSSIT" and "Still Up" will be included on the forthcoming album, but we'll just have to wait and see. Meanwhile, check out "Still Up" and let us know if you think this Dreamville-TDE mashup is a hit.

Quotable Lyrics

Top Dawg, still up (Damn)

Dreamville (Damn), still up

WorldStar

I don't work hard, got lot of n*ggas got

Now how many b*tches got hard-stuck

I'm with EarthGang and n*ggas got wavy

Now we got the whole game f*cked up (Yeah)