mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang & TDE's Reason Link Up On Dreamville's "Still Up"

Erika Marie
January 13, 2020 21:49
478 Views
101
2
DreamvilleDreamville
Dreamville

Still Up
EarthGang, Reason & Dreamville

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Two acclaimed labels making musical magic.


Their Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation earned them two Grammy nominations, and Dreamville intends on kicking off 2020 strong. J. Cole's celebrated label delivered two new tracks on Monday: "BUSSIT," a sensual jam by Ari Lennox, and "Still Up" where EarthGang and Top Dawg Entertainment's Reason spit a few bars over a Kendrick Lamar-inspired beat.

Back in July 2019, it was shared that a Revenge of the Dreams III deluxe edition would be released, however, an official date has yet to be announced. Judging by the artwork it's safe to assume that both "BUSSIT" and "Still Up" will be included on the forthcoming album, but we'll just have to wait and see. Meanwhile, check out "Still Up" and let us know if you think this Dreamville-TDE mashup is a hit.

Quotable Lyrics

Top Dawg, still up (Damn)
Dreamville (Damn), still up
WorldStar
I don't work hard, got lot of n*ggas got
Now how many b*tches got hard-stuck
I'm with EarthGang and n*ggas got wavy
Now we got the whole game f*cked up (Yeah)

EarthGang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  1
  2
  478
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
EarthGang Reason Dreamville
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EarthGang & TDE's Reason Link Up On Dreamville's "Still Up"
101
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject