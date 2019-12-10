With a line-up curated by J. Cole himself, you can bet your behind that the second annual Dreamville Festival will be worth every penny. The North Carolina native uses the festival as a means of giving back to his community and it's looking like next year's edition is about to be even more lit than the inaugural iteration.

Announcing the official date for Dreamville Fest today, J. Cole is promising a legendary event for all attendees. Taking place at the historic Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, Cole and his Dreamville buddies will be joined by a number of up-and-coming stars, also welcoming established acts to the main stage. Next year's show will happen on April 4, 2020 and presale tickets are available right now. General on-sale will begin tomorrow.



Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"On behalf of the Dreamville team, we couldn’t be more proud to announce the festival’s return to Raleigh and the beautiful state of North Carolina," said Ibrahim "IB" Hamad, Cole's manager. "Being able to experience firsthand the positive and substantial impact that this festival made in the local community was a humbling experience and something I hope we can continue to build upon for years to come."

Dreamville Festival will surely be an incredible show, especially given the fact that the label's compilation album was just nominated for a Grammy Award. Early bird tickets are available starting at $79. Who are you hoping to see on the lineup?