2019 was certainly a standout year for J. Cole and the Dreamville imprint, kicking off with the frenzy that started in January of last year as artists and producers far and wide were issued the golden ticket to join Dreamville during the recording sessions for the Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.

The year went on to catalyze the careers of Dreamville's roster and in a new clip, the label reflects on just how far the team has come in a matter of one year.

In the video, fans are reminded that J. Cole's "Middle Child" single arrived in the midst of hype for ROTD3, going on to become the first multi-Platinum single of the entire year. Other high points include the sold-out Dreamvillle Festival, Ari Lennox's critically-acclaimed Shea Butter Baby album, and the No. 1 debut of ROTD3. It doesn't forget to showcase the Mirrorland debut of Earthgang and the Spilled Milk four-pack that Bas delivered this summer.

Ultimately, the year ended with several RIAA certifications in tow, including a Gold plaque for Lennox's Shea Butter Baby title track and ROTD3 standout "Down Bad." Dreamville went on to earn three Grammy nominations for the compilation project while J. Cole received two solo nominations for the 2020 ceremony. Y'all had a year, indeed.