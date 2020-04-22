It's evident that many of us are still "bored in the house and in the house bored." The COVID-19 quarantine has been extended in many areas, yet a few cities are attempting to return to normal. It looks as if governments are ready to open up outside again, so they've been testing things out by allowing residents to visit beaches. Far more people are still concerned with the pandemic and will continue to isolate themselves inside their homes, but after weeks of lockdown, it's clear that cabin fever has kicked in.



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

We don't know about you, but we've been working out our list of things we need to do once this quarantine is over. Whether its road trips, vacations, or eating at every restaurant in sight, people are mapping out their first days free of being stuck inside. Draya Michele shared what she planned to do once she's back to enjoying the outdoors, and it's safe to say that anyone in the same place she will be should watch out.

"I need a nasty ass vacation after this virus," she wrote on Instagram. "I mean NASTY. Pregnancy scare NASTY." There were plenty of fans who reached out to join her on her debaucherous trip, but we can only imagine what will go down if Draya gets her wish. What do you plan to get into once this quarantine is over?