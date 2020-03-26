There are plenty of celebrities who are using their platforms to encourage their fans to stay at home during this quarantine, but not many are delivering the message quite like Draya Michele. The former reality star and bikini mogul took to her Instagram to model sexy blue lingerie for the public and decided to turn up the heat as she advised peopl to stay indoors during this COVID-19 quarantine.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

The Shade Room grabbed a clip from Draya's Instagram Story where she struts to the camera and gives her flirtatious PSA. "Last but not least, I wanna make sure everybody out there is staying safe," she said. "We gotta take care of ourselves and stick together during this time. So, wash your hands, stay inside, make sexy videos in your underwear. You know, all of that good stuff."

This isn't the only video of Draya Michele that had people talking. The former Basketball Wives star recently hopped on Instagram Live with Terrence J and took questions from fans. A woman said she was thinking about waiting for marriage before having sex and Draya made it clear that she wasn't about that life. She claimed that if a man told her he wasn't interested in having sex until he was married, she couldn't be with him. Check out Draya Michele delivering her sultry COVID-19 PSA below.