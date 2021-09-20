The same day it was announced that Drake's Certified Lover Boy would spend its second week atop the Billboard Top 200, becoming the first rap album to do so in 2021, and just one day after Billboard itself compared Drake to Michael Jackson, it appears that Drake no longer occupies the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Way 2 Sexy" which features Future and Young Thug, had held that top spot since coming out as the lead single for the CLB release. The track, Future's first number-one, featured hilarious visuals depicting Drake in all types of scenarios and a desert oasis type vibe with Kawhi Leonard, swept the nation and the charts and, despite almost coming off as more of an attempt at comedy than an attempt at good rap music, shot to #1 on the Hot 100 and stayed there.

Unfortunately for Drake, another Canadian, Justin Bieber and his Australian counterpart, Kid Laroi have taken over the top spot with their smash hit, "Stay."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Like Certified Lover Boy has been since its September 3 release, "Stay" has been a monster on the charts. In overtaking "Way 2 Sexy" for this week's #1 spot on the Hot 100, the record jumped from #5 back up to #1, making this week its fifth week in that top spot. An international juggernaut as well, "Stay" remained #1 on Billboard's Global 200 Singles chart, the same position it has held for the last seven weeks. And at eight weeks at #1 on that Global 200 Singles chart, "Stay" is tied as the longest-running #1 to date, according to Chart Data on Twitter.

Justin Bieber is Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi, whose End of the World tour sold out its North American leg in just minutes this morning, is a rising superstar but this Hot 100 shift raises the question: what are you bumping more? "Way 2 Sexy" or "Stay"? Let us know in the comments.