Every time Drake drops new music, he proves that he has the Internet in the palm of his hands. Certified Lover Boy has been one of the most anticipated albums of the year -- if not, the most anticipated -- and he certainly delivered with plenty of moments that took over the timeline.

Drake hasn't been the most consistent when it comes to music videos but shortly after the album's release, he delivered the official visuals for "Way 2 Sexy." A few weeks back, footage from the song's video shoot leaked onto the internet which practically confirmed that both Future and Thug would be on the album. What many fans didn't notice off of the rip was the fact that Kawhi Leonard was standing alongside the three rappers in the music video, as well.

Kawhi serves as the fourth member of Drake, Thug, and Future's Backstreet Boys-inspired boyband as they do a brief choreographed dance in all-white outfits. The meme-worthy clip served its purpose. Immediately, the Internet deemed Kawhi's cameo as one of the funniest moments in the entire video -- which includes Drake thrusting in a reenactment of 80s workout videos.

Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has proven to be another commercial smash. Within 12 hours of its release, it broke Spotify and Apple Music single-day streaming records.

Check out some of the best reactions to Kawhi Leonard's appearance in the "Way 2 Sexy" video below.