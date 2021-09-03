mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake, Future, & Young Thug Deliver Hilarious "Way 2 Sexy" Video

Mitch Findlay
September 03, 2021 12:39
Drake, Future, and Young Thug have a grand old time in the brand new -- and hilarious -- video for "Way 2 Sexy."

It was only a matter of time before Drake came through with some visuals from his new album Certified Lover Boy, but who was expecting this? As it happens, Drizzy opted for "Way 2 Sexy," the Right Said Fred-sampling flex anthem featuring Future and Young Thug, and damned if the three didn't go all out in the absurdity department for this one.

Featuring plenty of hilarious moments, costume changes, and homages to both music and cinema, "Way 2 Sexy" is already earning praise as one of Drake's most outlandish videos yet.

Given that the song is inherently on the sillier side given the sample involved, it's refreshing to see all three parties embracing the vibe -- with Drake in particular leading the comedic charge, channeling an eighties gym-buff, John Rambo, beach-bound Budweiser Papi, and a romance-novel-cover pirate. There's even a cameo from Kawhi Leonard, who holds it down as the fourth member of Drizzy, Thugger, and Future's Boyz 2 Men cover band. 

Check out the new video for "Way 2 Sexy" now, and if you haven't already, go stream that brand new Certified Lover Boy album right here. What do you think of this latest video from Drake? 

