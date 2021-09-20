The Kid LAROI's "End Of The World Tour" sold out in just under four minutes.
The Kid LAROI has had an insane year.
The Australian singer scored his first #1 album with his debut project F**k Love a year after its release, beating out Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR. This puts LAROI at the youngest artist to reach #1 since 17-year-old Billie Eilish led the charts with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. A week after his #1, his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber shot to the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.
Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Now, The Kid LAROI has something new in the works. The rapper announced his End of the World tour, set to begin on January 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, "I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE FOR A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE. I LOVE YOU FAMILY, LET’S DO THIS SH*T."
“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” The Kid LAROI said in a statement with Billboard. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”
Tickets went on sale Friday, with all stops for the North American leg of the tour selling out in just under four minutes. Stops include major cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, and Miami, before coming to a close in Atlanta, Georgia on March 10th.
The international leg of the tour begins on March 28, 2022 in Copenhagen, and ends June 11th in Auckland, Australia.
Check out the tour dates below:
Jan 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Feb 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Feb 05 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Feb 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Feb 08 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
Feb 10 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Feb 11 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Feb 12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
Feb 15 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
Feb 19 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb 21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Feb 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Feb 26 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom Feb 27 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom Mar 01 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mar 04 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors
Mar 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoors
Mar 06 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage
Mar 08 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Mar 09 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Europe/UK:
Mar 28 — Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall
Mar 29 — Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall
Mar 31 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene (Early)
Mar 31 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene (Late)
Apr 02 – Stockholm – Fryshuset
Apr 04 – Berlin – Columbiahalle
Apr 05 – Offenbach – Stadthalle
Apr 06 – Munich – Muffathalle
Apr 08 – Milan – Fabrique
Apr 10 – Zurich – X-Tra
Apr 11 – Cologne – E-Werk
Apr 13 – Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal Mainhall
Apr 14 – Paris – Elysee Montmartre
Apr 16 – Amsterdam – Melkweg Max
Apr 17 – Tilburg – Poppodium 013
Apr 18 – Brussels – La Madeleine
Apr 20 – Manchester – Victoria Warehouse
Apr 22 – London – O2 Academy Brixton
Apr 23 – Birmingham – O2 Academy
Apr 25 – London – O2 Academy Brixton
Apr 27 – Glasgow – Academy
Apr 28 – Dublin – Olympia
Apr 29 – Dublin – Olympia
Australia /NZ:
May 26 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
May 27 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
May 30 – Perth – RAC Arena
June 01 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre
June 03 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
June 04 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
June 06 – Brisbane – Riverstage
June 10 – Wellington – TSB Arena
June 11 – Auckland – Spark Arena