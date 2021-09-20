The Kid LAROI has had an insane year.

The Australian singer scored his first #1 album with his debut project F**k Love a year after its release, beating out Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR. This puts LAROI at the youngest artist to reach #1 since 17-year-old Billie Eilish led the charts with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. A week after his #1, his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber shot to the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.

Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Now, The Kid LAROI has something new in the works. The rapper announced his End of the World tour, set to begin on January 29, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, "I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE FOR A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE. I LOVE YOU FAMILY, LET’S DO THIS SH*T."

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” The Kid LAROI said in a statement with Billboard. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”

Tickets went on sale Friday, with all stops for the North American leg of the tour selling out in just under four minutes. Stops include major cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, and Miami, before coming to a close in Atlanta, Georgia on March 10th.

The international leg of the tour begins on March 28, 2022 in Copenhagen, and ends June 11th in Auckland, Australia.

Check out the tour dates below:

Jan 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Feb 01 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Feb 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Feb 05 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Feb 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Feb 08 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

Feb 10 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Feb 11 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Feb 12 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

Feb 15 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb 17 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Feb 19 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb 21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Feb 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Feb 24 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Feb 26 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom Feb 27 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom Mar 01 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mar 04 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! Indoors

Mar 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoors

Mar 06 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage

Mar 08 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Mar 09 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Europe/UK:

Mar 28 — Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall

Mar 29 — Copenhagen – VEGA Main Hall

Mar 31 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene (Early)

Mar 31 – Oslo – Sentrum Scene (Late)

Apr 02 – Stockholm – Fryshuset

Apr 04 – Berlin – Columbiahalle

Apr 05 – Offenbach – Stadthalle

Apr 06 – Munich – Muffathalle

Apr 08 – Milan – Fabrique

Apr 10 – Zurich – X-Tra

Apr 11 – Cologne – E-Werk

Apr 13 – Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal Mainhall

Apr 14 – Paris – Elysee Montmartre

Apr 16 – Amsterdam – Melkweg Max

Apr 17 – Tilburg – Poppodium 013

Apr 18 – Brussels – La Madeleine

Apr 20 – Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

Apr 22 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 23 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

Apr 25 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 27 – Glasgow – Academy

Apr 28 – Dublin – Olympia

Apr 29 – Dublin – Olympia

Australia /NZ:

May 26 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

May 27 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 – Perth – RAC Arena

June 01 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

June 03 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

June 04 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

June 06 – Brisbane – Riverstage

June 10 – Wellington – TSB Arena

June 11 – Auckland – Spark Arena