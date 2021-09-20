In the lead up to Drake's much anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, we saw a series of delays and release dates being pushed back, a torn ACL and right before the project's actual release, a widely-publicized feud with Donda rapper Kanye West. There was debate as to whether or not CLB would perform as well as Donda and if any of West's attempts at derailing The Six God (adding him to a group chat with Pusha T or leaking Drake's Toronto address on Instagram) would have any affect.

Besides irritating Drake and allegedly inspiring a couple lines on "7 AM on Bridle Path" however, it doesn't seem like Ye did enough to get in Drake's away. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 last week, Certified Lover Boy is right back in that top spot this week.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Headlined by "Way 2 Sexy" featuring Future and Young Thug, "Girls Want Girls" and "Fair Trade" featuring Travis Scott, Certfied Lover Boy put nine songs in the top ten of Billboard's Hot 100 chart and with "Way 2 Sexy" which producer TM88 said was mostly Future's idea,landed the HNDRXX rapper his first number-one.

And in the first two weeks of Certified Lover Boy's release, according to Chart Data on Twitter, the album has accounted for 849,000 units in total, including this year's biggest first week and 305.43 million million on-demand streams, 6,500 albums sales and 2,500 TEA units earned in it's second week. The album, the first rap album to spend its first two weeks atop the Top 200 in 2021, is Drake's fourth album to spend two weeks at number-one and based on the numbers, will be showered with more accolades in the weeks to come.

The numbers tell the story but are you still listening to Certified Lover Boy? What songs are still in your rotation? Let us know in the comments.

