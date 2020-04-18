Drake's plans to blow up on TikTok with a carefully crafted dance challenge song have gone even better than he could have expected. Sources say Drizzy's "Toosie Slide," a track that serves as an instruction manual for simplistic moves that was created specifically to inspire a viral dance craze on TikTok, has officially set a new record on the popular app. TMZ reports that TikTok insiders have calculated that the #ToosieSlide managed to rack up one billion views in just two days. These stats make the #ToosieSlide challenge the "fastest music trend" to develop on the app, having now received up to three billion views in total. These sources clarified that these views were added up from all the content using the #ToosieSlide hashtag across the app, not just from Drake's original post where he first teased the song.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

The same sources indicate that Kylie Jenner's #RiseandShine trend was the very first hashtag to garner one billion views back in October, but it took longer than a mere two days for this to happen. Considering "Toosie Slide" was initially developed for the sole purpose of going viral on TikTok, it should come as no surprise that Drake's "Cha-Cha Slide"-resembling tune broke this massive record. We're sure Drizzy's just thrilled about the news.

[Via]