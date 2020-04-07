When Drake was writing the inevitable hit single "Toosie Slide," he didn't have its now-viral dance moves in mind. In fact, he was working with a whole other choreography routine in his head.

Hopping on Instagram Live last night and previewing a ton of new music, including songs with Playboi Carti, Popcaan, Fivio Foreign, and more, Drake also explained the origins of his new single "Toosie Slide." Apparently, he was literally just laying out the instructions to a famous dance by Michael Jackson.

"When I first made that song, I was only talking about the moonwalk," says Drake. "That's why I was like 'left foot up, right foot slide' but Toosie made the dance to that. Shit's popping now. I didn't know it was gonna be a dance song like that. It is what it is, we're just having fun. Getting warmed up."

Considering the fact that he references the King of Pop several lines after his instructions, it makes total sense that the song is actually about the moonwalk.

