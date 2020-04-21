Drake's "Toosie Slide" challenge is still making the rounds around the world, as all ages and genders attempt to do the little dance moves that Drake shared in his visuals to go along with the new single. While some, like Charlamagne Tha God, have said that Drake opting to create a dance challenge is beneath him, that hasn't stopped everyone from taking part and in turn helping the song's growth on the charts too (and TikTok, of course). And in this particular instance, it's actually creating a domino effect of charitable actions.

The Masaka Kids, who are a group of orphans in Uganda, put together their own video for the viral dance challenge, and Drake reached out to them to help share it. The share not only resulted in the orphans going viral, but sparked a series of donations to the organization. Not only that, their Instagram page has also spurred new growth, with a reported 120,000 new followers because of this video alone.

The kids were reportedly extremely happy with Drake's share, as the founder of the organization told TMZ that they cried tears of joy when they found it. We could all use some positive vibes right now.

Check out their full "Toosie Slide" dance rendition below.

[via]