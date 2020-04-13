Drake has done it again, though it isn't surprising. The TikTok-ready single, "Toosie Slide" has reigned supreme this week on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This marks several historical feats in Drizzy's career as he claims his seventh chart-topper. Additionally, he's now the first male act in history to claim three #1 debuts. Mariah Carey did have a similar run in 1995-1997 with three #1 debuts in the span of those years.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drake has also clocked in 50 weeks in total at the top of the chart, making him the fifth artist and the first male solo act to reach this feat. Drizzy sits behind Mariah Carey, Rihanna, The Beatles, and Boyz II Men. "Toosie Slide" followed "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" in Drake's catalog for #1 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper moved 25K in the first week with "Toosie Slide" with 55.5 million U.S. streams.

With Drake reclaiming his throne on the Billboard Hot 100, The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" slides down to number 2 followed by Roddy Ricch's "The Box" which is still holding on strong to a spot in the top 5. Dua Lipa slides down to number four and of course, Drake and Future's "Life Is Good" is still going strong on the charts at number 5.

"God's Plan" and "Nice For What" maintained their position at number one weeks after its release. Do you think "Toosie Slide" will have the same type of commercial impact? Sound off in the comments.

