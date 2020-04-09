LeBron James and every other player in the NBA is looking for something to do right now. The league has been completely shut down due to the Coronavirus and there are concerns that we could see a complete cancelation of the campaign. In the meantime, LeBron has been making TikToks with his family. Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, and Savannah have all been willing participants in LeBron's antics that always seem to find their way onto IG. The TikToks have been a huge hit and today, LeBron posted another one.

Everyone is going crazy over Drake's "Toosie Slide" dance right now so it shouldn't be surprising that the James gang decided to try their hands at it. Based on the clip below, the whole family did a flawless job with the dance and with this in mind, we will certainly be seeing more of LeBron's attempts at popular dances in the future.

In some ways, perhaps these TikToks are a cry for help. An SOS that without basketball, LeBron is slowly losing his mind in isolation. It wouldn't be a stretch to feel this way as many have resorted to TikTok to pass the time. TikTok has a stranglehold on human life in the age of COVID-19 and it is up to us to make sure that the app doesn't get out of hand.

Of course, these are probably just extremely innocent attempts at entertainment and I'm just projecting.