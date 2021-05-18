The world doesn't need to be reminded of Drake's star power. Named Billboard's Artist of the Decade earlier this month, he's amassed a total of 9 No. 1 albums throughout the span of his career. In addition to successful albums, the OVO head honcho has managed to break even the most obscure of records in music, becoming the first artist to ever debut at all top 3 positions on the Hot 100 chart after releasing Scary Hours 2.

As fans eagerly await Certified Lover Boy, another one of the Toronto native's projects has surpassed a major milestone. Drake's 2018 fifth studio album Scorpion is still charting on the Billboard 200 chart years after its release. The 25-track project currently sits at #43 on the publication's chart, spending a total of 150 weeks on the chart.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Although the album was received with mixed reviews from avid listeners and critics of the rap star, its lead single "God's Plan" went on to be Diamond-certified. In addition to "God's Plan," "Nice For What," and "In My Feelings" both hit the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 and have each been certified 5x-Platinum by the RIAA.

Scorpion joins Drake's other efforts Take Care, Nothing Was the Same, If You're Reading This It's Too Late (197 weeks), Views (261 weeks), More Life (209 weeks) as efforts from the megastar to remain on the Billboard 200 for a minimum of 150 weeks. Each of these projects also peaked at #1.

In 2019, he became the second artist in the hip-hop game to ever have two albums reach the 300-week level on the chart. The rapper achieved this coveted milestone with the help of fan-favorite albums Take Care, which has spent 428 weeks on the chart, and Nothing Was the Same, which has spent 374 weeks on the chart. Eminem was the first to do this.

Congrats to Drake! With CLB on the horizon, there's certainly more to come. Be sure to revisit Scorpion as well.

