In just a few days, Destiny James will graduate from college. She may not look familiar to some, but those who repeatedly watched the music video for "God's Plan" will recognize the student. In the 2018 clip of Drake's No. 1 hit, the rapper is seen blessing random people with money, and one of those lucky recipients was Destiny who took home a scholarship worth $50K.

On Instagram, Destiny revealed that she'll soon be graduating from the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health with a master's degree in Public Health in Health Behavior. She's unsurprisingly excited about the accomplishment and chatted with TheShadeRoom about why she wanted to pursue her field.

"Public health has been a passion of mine since 2016 when my dad passed from stage 4 lung cancer," Destiny shared with the outlet. "Obtaining this degree is something I will always be proud of! The obstacles I was able to overcome fueled my fire and I am so proud to say I am now a graduate of the #1 ranked public school for public health in the country."

In the "God's Plan" visual, Destiny is seen being surprised by Drake who then presents her with a $50,000 check for the University of Miami. Destiny first attended the school in 2015 and the check went to pay off her studies. The year after she received the financial help from Drizzy, Destiny reportedly began her studies for her masters at UNC.

Drake jumped in TheShadeRoom's comments to congratulate the college grad. "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES," the rapper wrote.