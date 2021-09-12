Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, moving over 613,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The new album is officially the biggest release of 2021.

Certified Lover Boy has sold the most equivalent album units since Taylor Swift’s Folklore moved 846,000 units in 2020. Additionally, the track "Way Too Sexy" has crossed the 500,000 units mark, making it the second-fastest song in 2021 to reach the milestone. The song, which features Future and Young Thug, is currently the number one single.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The popular project is Drake’s 10th No. 1 album. Throughout the last decade, the Toronto rapper's only project that failed to debut at the number one spot was 2020's Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Landing at number one on the Billboard 200, Drake unseated Kanye West's latest album, Donda, which was released one week earlier. Just three days after Drake's Certified Lover Boy dropped, the project surpassed West's Donda in total streaming numbers. Overall, Certified Lover Boy was streamed 743.7 million times over the first week.

Throughout the run-up to the release of their respective albums, and afterward, West and Drake have traded disses; however, Drake seems to have gotten the best of West in this regard.

