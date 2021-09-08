Music fans have been fixated on two high-profile releases over the last couple of weeks: Kanye West's DONDA and Drake's Certified Lover Boy. The two new albums have been in heavy rotation ever since they were released, and listeners have been wondering which artist will come out on top, as far as streaming is concerned.

Many have theorized that because of Drake's worldwide pull, he would have an easy time beating Kanye in the first-week sales department, and they were apparently correct because, according to Rolling Stone's metrics, Certified Lover Boy surpassed DONDA's eight-day streaming totals in only three days.



Between Friday and Sunday, CLB saw 430 million on-demand audio streams in the United States, whereas DONDA had under 423 million streams in its first eight days.

Despite Drake seemingly taking the upper hand in streaming, Kanye's album appears to have been the more well-received project, with social media raving over DONDA. Kanye also broke multiple records with his performance on the album.

Two of the songs from DONDA, "Hurricane" and "Off The Grid," debuted within the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 this week, and "Hurricane" has officially been chosen as the first single from the album, so it's possible that radio play might push Kanye over the edge in the long-run.

Recently, there were text messages that surfaced between Kanye and his alleged engineer, which show that Ye fired him ruthlessly after oversleeping through his alarm and missing a session. Read about that here.

