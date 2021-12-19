Drakeo The Ruler's partner, Noel, reflected on the death of the West Coast rapper, on Instagram, Sunday. Drakeo died after being stabbed in the neck at the Once Upon a Time Festival, in Los Angeles.

"You asked me last Monday. 'So does this mean we are soulmates.' They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib," Noel wrote on her Instagram story. "Thank u for the prayers. God give me strength."





She added in another post: "If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell."

Drakeo was reportedly stabbed backstage around 8:30 PM, while attempting to break up a fight. The "Talk to Me" rapper was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest was canceled was around 10:00 PM.

Several rappers including Drake, Snoop Dogg, and more posted tributes on social media in Drakeo's honor.

Check out Noel's post below.



