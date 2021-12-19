Drakeo The Ruler's partner spoke out on Instagram following the rapper's death.
Drakeo The Ruler's partner, Noel, reflected on the death of the West Coast rapper, on Instagram, Sunday. Drakeo died after being stabbed in the neck at the Once Upon a Time Festival, in Los Angeles.
"You asked me last Monday. 'So does this mean we are soulmates.' They took my baby from me on my birthday. I will never be the same without u my rib," Noel wrote on her Instagram story. "Thank u for the prayers. God give me strength."
She added in another post: "If I had one birthday wish it would be for my man to be bear hugging me one more time. He gave me the best hugs. I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel right now. I just wish u were here Darrell."
Drakeo was reportedly stabbed backstage around 8:30 PM, while attempting to break up a fight. The "Talk to Me" rapper was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest was canceled was around 10:00 PM.
Several rappers including Drake, Snoop Dogg, and more posted tributes on social media in Drakeo's honor.
Check out Noel's post below.