“Hundiddy” rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died following a stabbing at Los Angeles’ Once Upon a Time Festival, TMZ reports. The incident is said to have taken place backstage around 8:30 PM, with law enforcement sources have confirmed that Drakeo was the one who was hit when a fight broke out.

LAPD, California Highway Patrol, and the fire department responded, rushing the recording artist to a nearby hospital. It’s been alleged that the 28-year-old was hit in the neck, but the article notes that these remain unconfirmed for the time being. An investigation is ongoing, with cops reaching out to artists and their entourages who were in the area at the time and may have more information.

The tragic news comes just weeks after the California native dropped off a new project, So Cold I Do Em 2. “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early,” a Live Nation spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

In the hours following the news, tributes to the late star have been pouring in. “Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” Canadian rapper Drake wrote on his Instagram story. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”





Drakeo the Ruler’s passing is particularly upsetting seeing as he beat the odds, finding himself being acquitted of the murder and attempted murder charges he’d previously received. The Daily Beast reports that “the most original West Coast stylist in decades” was released from prison in November of last year, and went on to earn his first Billboard hit with “Talk to Me” featuring Drake in early 2021.

RIP Drakeo.

[Via] [Via]