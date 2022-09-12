It has been less than a year since Drakeo The Ruler's untimely passing and new reports state that a landlord wants his estate to pay up. The beloved California rapper was stabbed to death backstage during the Once Upon a Time Festival in Los Angeles in December 2021. The investigation into Drakeo's murder has been kept under lock and key as internet rumors run rampant, but it is safe to assume that his loved ones and supporters hope for justice.

As a lawsuit against Live Nation and promoters moves forward, a new report by TMZ claims that a landlord has sued Drakeo's estate over a rented Hollywood Hills property.

The outlet claims Oliver Omidvar stated that in June 2021, he rented the luxury property to the late rapper to the tune of $14,500 per month. It is unclear how long the rent or lease agreement was, but it seems that each month, the rent check arrived on time. However, following Drakeo's tragic death, Omidvar ceased receiving payments in January 2022.

Additionally, Omidvar included in the lawsuit that the property was "left in shambles," reported TMZ. He was said to have mentioned "damage to everything from electronics to windows and skylights in addition to several thousands of dollars being used to fix plumbing, drywall, and new coats of paint on the walls."

Omidvar is asking for just over $104K in rent and damages. At this time, the estate has not answered the lawsuit.

[via]