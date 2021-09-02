Drake might just be rolling out his album's features in the most creative way ever, installing billboards in each of the artists' cities and alerting their hometown fans that they will be appearing on Certified Lover Boy.

In just a few hours, we'll all be listening to the new Drake album, which has been teased for over a full year, and the Toronto native is officially announcing the featured guests on CLB. Fans started catching glimpses of billboards in Atlanta, announcing 21 Savage, Young Thug, Future, and Lil Baby as features. Then, in Chicago, a billboard went up saying that Lil Durk was also on the album. In New York, a cryptic billboard told residents that "The GOAT" -- which many believe to be JAY-Z -- will pop up on CLB. And in California, Drake announced that Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign would be featured. The next batch of billboards arrived overnight in Memphis, Houston, and Nigeria.

In Memphis, the announcement was pretty straightforward, telling fans that Yebba and Project Pat are included on the tracklist. In Houston, fans were left to wonder who the "Hometown Hero" is, with people singling out either Beyoncé or Travis Scott. Both would make sense, and Queen Bey might be popping up on the same song as her husband JAY-Z, but some fans have also suggested that Trae Tha Truth could also be the "Hometown Hero" in question. And finally, in Nigeria, it was announced that Tems would be on the album following her stunning performance on WizKid's "Essence."

Check out the latest string of Certified Lover Boy announcements and let us know what you think of the album's features so far.