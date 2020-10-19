Much of the world had forgotten about Meek Mill's claims that one of T.I.'s friends urinated on Drake but, this weekend, the topic was in the news again after the Atlanta legend seemingly confirmed the story on his new album The L.I.B.R.A.

"You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain’t forget," raps Meek Mill on his diss track "Wanna Know". The claim was dubious but, according to Tip, it actually happened?



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

While he definitely didn't need to reveal the truth behind this story, he felt compelled to on his brand new album.

As reported over the weekend, Tip rapped on "We Did It Big": "Caught a body, spent millions appealin' your case/While I'm fightin' my own, somehow got you home/ So drunk in L.A., end up pissin' on Drake, s**t/F**k it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

The lyric is referring to Terrance Beasley, also known as Cap. He allegedly started urinating on himself during a screening of Takers in 2010, getting some on Drake, who ran away and stormed out of the theater.

It appears as though Drake was not pleased with Tip's admission that this actually happened, leading to a possible rift in their friendship. Many sources have noticed that, as of this weekend, Drake is no longer following T.I. on Instagram. Tip is still following Drake though, so this looks to be a one-sided thing.



Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Do you think Drake is embarrassed?

