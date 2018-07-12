urinate
- AnticsDrake Unfollows T.I. After Pee ClaimDrake is no longer following T.I. on Instagram, following the Atlanta rapper's claim that his friend peed on Drake during a movie screening.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFlorida Woman Allegedly Peed & Spit In Store's Ice Cream, Facing Felony ChargesA woman is now facing felony charges after she was allegedly caught peeing and spitting in ice cream in a Florida store.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Urinated On 14-Year-Old Girl In New Sex Tape According To LawyerThis is truly disturbing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Pees On His Money Then Has To Pick It Up: WatchHow many times will Lil Pump urinate on his money?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Urinates On Stacks Of Cash Because He Got "Bored"Lil Pump thought it might be a good idea to film the whole thing.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Urinates On "Betrayed" Plaque After Noah Cyrus BreakupWe are witnessing the end of Lil Xan & Noah Cyrus' relationship.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsGeorge Lopez Pretends To Urinate On Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame StarLopez is no fan of Trump.By Karlton Jahmal