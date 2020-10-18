T.I. reignited the long-running rumor that one of his friends urinated on Drake, with a lyric on "We Did It Big" off his newest album The L.I.B.R.A.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"While I'm fightin' my own somehow got you home," T.I. raps on the track, which features John Legend. "So drunk in LA, end up pissin' on Drake, shit/Fuck it, that's still my brother since back in the trap house."

The story initially gained traction in 2015 when Meek Mill referenced it on his diss track "Wanna Know." Mill's diss was dropped during his infamous beef with Drake. He rapped, "You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater ni**a, we ain’t forget/Real ni**as back in style this shit is lit/This that Ja Rule shit and 50 Cent."

The L.I.B.R.A. was released on October 16th and features a huge cast of impressive artists. The tracklist includes features from Ms. Pat, Tokyo Jetz, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Rahky, London Jae, Conway, Rick Ross, Domani, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Alec Beretz, Eric Bellinger, Killer Mike, 21 Savage, and John Legend.

Drake has yet to respond to the new track.

Stream T.I's The L.I.B.R.A. here.

[Via]