By now, pretty well everyone knows that Rihanna is having a child with A$Ap Rocky. The two made it official with some photos that circulated on social media, and they immediately broke the internet with the news. Of course, the revelation came with quite a bit of Drake talk as many fans were curious as to how he was doing given this news. Drake and Rihanna's past is well-known at this point, and many were wondering whether or not Drake would take action given what's happened.

As it turns out, that is exactly what Drake did, as he pulled off one of the prettiest moves one could do. In the tweet below, you can see that Drake actually unfollowed both Rocky, and Rihanna in what seems to be a move of retaliation. Clearly, Drake is on his revenge arc right now.

Perhaps the funniest part of this whole thing took place when RAPtv took to their Instagram account and revealed the news about Drake's unfollowing streak. Rick Ross went right into the comments section and wrote "@wingstop" as a way to plug the restaurant chain that he owns two dozen franchises of. Ross knows more than anyone that this is a great time to be a marketing whiz, and that is exactly what he did.





As for Drake's friendship with Rihanna, it appears to finally be no more. Hopefully, they can get back on good terms with one another, sometime in the near future.