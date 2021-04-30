He's the executive producer of Top Boy and acts as a producer for Euphoria, and Drake is expanding his cinematic collection with another addition to his resumé. The applauded rapper has been dominating in every field he enters, and with the music industry impatiently waiting on the arrival of Certified Lover Boy, it's being announced that Drizzy has made moves that earned him another producer credit.

Deadline exclusively reports that Drake has partnered with one of his managers and co-executive producer of Euphoria, Adel Nur, also known as Future the Prince, to act as executive producer of Spiral, a film starring Selena Gomez.

The psychological thriller will be directed by Petra Collins, a Canadian artist and fashion designer. Forest Hill Entertainment's Matthew Budman and Sumaiya Kaveh are reportedly producing the project. Selena Gomez is no stranger to acting and stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.Deadline describes Spiral's synopsis as:

"The story follows a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart. Phoebe Fisher penned the most recent version with Collins and Melissa Broder penning a previous draft. Given the star power attached, this package should gain a ton of attention as it makes it way around town."

Meanwhile, Drake was recently spotted hanging out at the Oscars afterparty and some believe that he's reaching for that Academy Award win one day.

