Drake and his longtime co-manager and business partner, Future The Prince, are setting out to pursue yet another television project, this time for the soon-to-be launched streaming platform, Quibi. Based on Robert Greene's New York Times best-selling book, Drake and Adel "Future" Nur will be executive producing 48 Laws of Power, a series that will "detail the nature of power and how one can secure and maintain it." Jason Shirer from the duo's "co-venture" production company, DreamCrew, will also serve as executive producer, as will Zack Hayden of Anonymous Content, and Greene himself. Drake is also set to direct an episode of the series.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

"When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene, it was incredibly inspiring," Future said. "The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling, and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in bite-sized chapters similar to the book." Greene is also excited to bring the pages of his widely-read book to the small screen. "I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would be a perfect fit for a series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian game of power as portrayed in the book," the author noted. "But it was not until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and go all in for a filmed interpretation of my work."

The series will debut on Quibi, a short-form mobile entertainment platform launching on April 6th. Other series that are set to premiere on Quibi are Chance The Rapper's Punk'd reboot, as well as Idris Elba and rally driver Ken Block's car race competition show, Elba vs. Block. Quibi will be offering a 90-day free trial once it has launched.

